Жар-птица Жаришка стала талисманом ЧМ по пляжному футболу в Москве

🗣️ “He is a wonderful symbol of the fun and passion of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup."



🏖️⚽️ Meet Zharishka™, a dazzling firebird and the Official Mascot of the upcoming #BeachSoccerWC 🏆



👉 https://t.co/X5Vr9xM1fx pic.twitter.com/0XwGTcpqCs